Man found dead inside Gainesville apartment

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside an apartment in Hall County.

It happened Saturday at the Walton Summit Apartments off EE Butler Parkway. Gainesville police said officers found a man dead inside an apartment. Investigators are working the case as a homicide.

The victim’s age and identity will be released following autopsy results.

Anyone who may have seen or witnessed anything in the area of the apartment complex between Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16 is urged to call GPD at 770-534-5252. Tips can also be submitted online.

