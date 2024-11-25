Lakeshore Mall to undergo huge overhaul new rendering show

ATLANTA — A mall in Hall County is about to undergo a big transformation.

Channel 2 Action News obtained new renderings Monday of what the Lakeshore Mall in Gainesville will look like once its renovation is completed.

Branch Properties is proposing over 305,000 square feet of retail space including multi-family residential units, retail space, and an outdoor community greenspace.

There’s also room for a hotel and townhomes.

The mall originally opened in 1970.

“Lakeshore’s anchors Dick’s Sporting Goods® and Belk® will remain active throughout the process, and Dick’s Sporting Goods will be relocated on the property,” Branch Properties said in a news release Monday.

