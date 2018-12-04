HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Pennsylvania man was recently arrested after having sexual conversations with a metro Atlanta boy through the popular video game "Fortnite," according to Hall County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Gregory Mancini, 29, of Erie, Pennsylvania, traveled to Hall County in the hopes of meeting the 13-year-old.
Mancini is accused of talking with the teen over an Xbox headset.
“Over the course of several weeks, the two began to video chat, and the man turned the conversation to sexual subject matter,” the sheriff’s office said.
Channel 2's Tom Regan uncovers how authorities were able to catch the suspect before anything escalated for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this article.
CLICK HERE to share this post with your family and friends from the official WSB-TV Facebook page.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}