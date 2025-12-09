Hall County school board approves cellphone ban policy

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Board of Education passed the district’s new cellphone policy, keeping phones and other electronic devices out of students hands in kindergarten to eighth grade.

Channel 2 Action News previously covered the policy update, which would have students separated from phones, tablets, smart watches and other devices, when it was up for discussion by board members.

The new policy, which takes effect in the 2026 school year, was a requirement of the Georgia Distraction-Free Education Act.

Now approved by the district, students will be unable to have devices with them from bell to bell, reversing the previous district stance of having schools be “Bring Your Own Technology” environments.

The board approved a policy update that also bans phones for all grade levels, though there are additional restrictions for K-8, to keep with the demographic required by the state law.

While Grade 9-12 students will still be able to have their devices with them at field trips, pep rallies, guest speaker events and assemblies, K-8 students will not.

There is also a set of exceptions in place for students with approved Individualized Education Plans that require devices to function.

Updated policies will be included in the Hall County Schools Code of Conduct.

The Distraction-Free Education Act could also see an expansion to high school classes in the coming year.

Channel 2 Action News reported in November when the Georgia Department of Education shared their list of legislative priorities for 2026, which included adding high schools to the device ban, a move favored by educators across the state.

