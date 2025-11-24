Georgia cellphone ban may be expanded to high schools

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Education published its list of legislative priorities for the coming year and it includes raises for teachers and staff, free lunch for educators and an expansion of cellphone bans to Georgia high schools.

According to the list of priorities, the state’s Department of Education wants to strengthen the workforce of educators, provide more resources to teachers and make the learning environment in Georgia more focused.

In recent weeks, the state Senate has examined an expansion of the Distraction-Free Education Act to high schools, with presentations given to lawmakers on Nov. 12 concerning privacy and restrictions on technology in K-12 schools.

At the Nov. 12 meeting, Marietta School Superintendent Grant Rivera presented the results of the district’s ban on cellphones in 2024, which came before statewide legislation implemented the ban in all K-8 classrooms in Georgia.

According to Rivera’s presentation, “cellphones/social media [serve] as a catalyst for student altercations, harassment, and bullying,” presenting a harm to the learning environment and student wellbeing.

In Marietta Schools classrooms, Rivera’s presentation said there was a 22% improvement in learning outcomes for K-8 students following the cellphone ban, just between school years.

The presentation cited both student and teacher reactions to the policy, highlighting positive responses from both groups.

A separate presentation on research by Georgia Southern University showed a large majority of high school educators were supportive of cellphone restrictions or bans in class as well.

“We need this ban in high school settings,” Georgia Southern quotes from their survey. “Behavior issues and fights would decrease drastically. Student learning and test scores would skyrocket in a positive direction.”

Another survey respondent said in part that “This has affected everything from attention span to attitude. Please, please help us in HS and ban these phones statewide.”

Along with proposing the expansion of the cellphone and device ban to high schools, the GaDOE wants to give teachers $10,000 raises over five years, expand salaries for teachers who have stayed at work for 21 years or more and request a compensation increase for educators with leadership degrees.

“These priorities reflect our continued commitment to students, educators, and local communities. I look forward to working alongside Governor Kemp and the General Assembly to build on Georgia’s strong foundation and advance our shared vision of making Georgia the Top State for Talent,” Superintendent Woods said in a statement in part.

Other priorities proposed by GaDOE include free lunch for teachers at Georgia schools and more funding to buy supplies for classrooms, plus adding funds to put a school resource officer in every school in Georgia.

