KSU study finds positive impact of school phone bans extends to teachers, not just students

MARIETTA, Ga. — A study by Kennesaw State University has found that banning cell phones in classrooms significantly improves teacher well-being and job satisfaction.

The study, led by Professor Mei-Lin Chang from KSU’s Bagwell College of Education, is part of a collaboration with Marietta City Schools and Emory University.

KSU said the study shows that the cell phone ban not only enhances student engagement but also reduces teacher stress and increases job fulfillment.

“The district initially set out to improve student focus and mental health,” Chang said in a statement. “But they quickly noticed another unexpected outcome, teachers were reporting higher satisfaction and less stress.”

The research involved surveying teachers at two Marietta City schools: a sixth-grade academy and a middle school.

At the sixth-grade academy, all teachers agreed that the cell phone ban improved student engagement, classroom management, and peer interaction. The study authors said a significant majority reported feeling less stressed and more supported in their work.

At the middle school, 80% to 92% of teachers echoed these positive outcomes, indicating widespread approval of the policy among educators.

Teacher burnout has been a growing concern nationwide, with recent surveys indicating high levels of depression and a decline in enthusiasm for teaching.

The situation in Georgia reflects national trends, according to KSU.

The findings have sparked discussions across the state, with Chang facilitating a Critical Issues Forum at Emory University to debate the role of cell phones in schools.

The study’s authors said the results suggest that informed policy decisions, such as the cell phone ban, can significantly enhance the educational environment for both students and teachers.

