Ex-Georgia police sergeant accused of offering to drop charges in exchange for sexual favors

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — A former Richmond Hill Police Department sergeant has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of sexual misconduct.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The indictment follows an investigation that began after the Richmond Hill Police Department requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on June 26.

The request was made in response to allegations of sexual misconduct and extortion involving Robert Edward Littlejohn, a sergeant with RHPD.

The investigation was initiated after a report on June 21. Richmond Hill’s chief of police then started an Internal Affairs investigation, which led to the involvement of the GBI.

TRENDING STORIES:

The GBI stated Littlejohn contacted a victim, who had been previously arrested on unrelated charges, and proposed to help with their charges in exchange for sexual favors.

Littlejohn, 56, was indicted on charges of bribery, violation of oath by a public officer, and making false statements on Nov. 15.

He turned himself in to the Bryan County Jail on Nov. 14.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group