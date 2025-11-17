Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. likely out for season with partially-torn ACL

ATLANTA — Atlanta Falcons will likely be without starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for the rest of the season, a NFL league source confirmed to Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein.

Penix Jr. suffered a knee injury in Atlanta’s loss to NFC South rival Carolina Panthers. His MRI results revealed a partially-torn ACL, according to Klein’s source. Penix Jr. is seeking a second opinion.

Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig hit Penix Jr. on Atlanta’s first drive of the third quarter. After the athletic trainers attended to him, the quarterback was eventually able to walk on his own to the sideline.

This isn’t the first injury in the young quarterback’s career. He suffered at least two previous ACL injuries in college.

It’s unclear when Penix Jr. will get his second opinion. Meanwhile, his injury leaves the door open for Kirk Cousins to return as the Falcons QB 1. Cousins has only appeared in one other game this season after the team benched him for Penix Jr.

“We’ll go find out what Kirk does well this week,” head coach Raheem Morris said after the Falcons loss. “And so, you know, (offensive coordinator) Zac (Robinson) and those guys will work together, depending on what happens with with Michael, and we’ll be to figure those things out when we get closer to practice on Wednesday.”

