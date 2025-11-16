Georgia Tech overcomes double-digit 4th quarter deficit with Boston College to win 36-34

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — An Aidan Birr 23-yard field goal with 14 seconds remaining completed the comeback for Georgia Tech on Saturday, giving them the 36-34 road win.

Yellow Jackets (9-1, 6-1 ACC) quarterback Haynes King finished 26-34 with 371 yards and a touchdown passing, adding another 53 yards on the ground.

No. 16 Georgia Tech needed 19 fourth quarter points to overtake Boston College’s (1-10, 0-7) 28-17 lead entering the final frame.

Malachi Hosley led the way rushing for the Yellow Jackets with 107 yards and a TD on 15 carries. Senior Malik Rutherford was the top receiver with five catches for 121 yards and a TD.

Golden Eagles QB Dylan Lonergan finished with 362 yards and 2 TDs on 26-40 throws. His final pass into the end zone was batted down by a Georgia Tech defender as time expired at Alumni Stadium.

DEVELOPING STORY. More details to come.

