Hall County offers free tire disposal days at landfill later this month

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County residents can dispose of old tires free of charge on Thursday, Oct. 16, and Friday, Oct. 17, at the Hall County Landfill in Gainesville.

The Tire Amnesty Days event, funded by a grant from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, allows residents to dispose of up to 10 tires at no cost.

“Tire Amnesty Days give our citizens an opportunity to get rid of any old tires legally and safely,” said Hall County Solid Waste Superintendent Nathan Smith.

Tires must be 20 inches or less in diameter and not attached to a wheel. Tractor-trailer, farm, and agricultural tires will not be accepted.

Vehicles with more than 10 tires will be charged for overages, and car tags will be recorded to limit the number of tires per vehicle.

For questions, residents can contact the Hall County Landfill at 770-531-6851.

The program aims to keep roadways safe by preventing tires from being abandoned on roadsides or other locations around the county.

