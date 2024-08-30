Hall County man honored by first responders for help during February arson investigation

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Hall County man was honored by members of the county’s Fire Marshal’s Office, Hall County Fire Rescue and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for assistance during a February arson arrest.

According to Hall County Fire Rescue, Jordan Castillo was coming home from work when he saw a man leave a house on fire.

The department said he called 911 and recorded what he saw on his phone. What he saw, and was able to describe to officials, including his “accurate description of the suspect and his recording of the incident,” helped investigators arrest the suspect the same day.

In response to his quick actions, the Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office nominated Castillo for a reward from Georgia Arson Control, which he received last week.

Officials said Castillo was unaware that he was nominated.

“Without Castillo’s witness statement, video, and timeline of events, there would not have been a conviction. On behalf of Hall County Fire Rescue, we would like to thank Jordan Castillo for his compassion for others and their property and for his vital involvement in this important case,” HCFR said in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Security guards walk out of Fulton County Jail after contract company says it hasn’t been paid

©2024 Cox Media Group