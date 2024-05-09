Hall County to host grand opening for new fire station in Buford

BUFORD, Ga. — Hall County Fire Rescue is set to host the grand opening for its newest fire station.

Fire Station No. 17, opening in Buford, is located on Holiday Road.

According to the county government, the grand opening event is expected to happen at noon Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Fire Station 17 is an important addition to Hall County Fire Rescue and has been a well-anticipated project for the growing south Hall area,” Hall County District 2 Commissioner Billy Powell, whose district the station sits in, said in a statement. “This station will serve citizens living between the Gwinnett County line and Hall County Fire Station 8 on Gaines Ferry Road, providing a greater presence of emergency personnel when seconds are crucial.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The fire station is about four miles from Lake Lanier Islands, according to the county, and is “equipped with the latest technology and equipment.

Fire Chief Jerry Smith said the strategic location of Station 17 will be “essential” for responding quickly to Lake Lanier, in addition to other high-population areas in the county.

The new station, which started construction in 2023, cost $6.3 million in funding from SPLOST VII, SPLOST VIII, Impact Fees and Capital Projects, according to the county.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the fire department to clarify if the event will be rescheduled.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Damage reported in Gilmer County, more severe storms moving through

©2023 Cox Media Group