Hall County Fire Rescue introduces ‘accelerant detection canine’, Apollo

HALL COUNTY,Ga. — The Hall County Fire Rescue Department has added a new member to their team.

Apollo, is the department’s first accelerant detection canine and an integral piece in the establishment of the Arson Dog Program, officials say.

This program is aimed at promoting an increased awareness of arson, faster scene processing, detecting samples more accurately and contributing to the community through fire safety and fire prevention education.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Having an accelerant detection canine can greatly assist fire investigators in locating the origin of the fires that were ignited using accelerants such a gasoline,” said Fire Marshal Chief Michael Vieira. “This will aid in evidence collection, and in determining if arson was the cause of the fire.”

Apollo, a yellow Labrador retriever went through months of intense preparation, including investigating over 100 fires, officially becoming a certified CADA accelerant detector and he is now eligible to take on the full-time role as an investigator.

TRENDING STORIES:

Overall costs for Apollo, necessary trainings and certifications were funded through the Friends of Hall County Fire Fund established at the North Georgia Community Foundation at no cost to taxpayers, the department said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Atlanta water outage in its third day as crews work to repair water main break

©2024 Cox Media Group