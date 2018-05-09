  • Hall County doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients during exams

    By: Nicole Carr

    GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A Hall County doctor is facing charges after new allegations of sexual battery during patient visits.

    Dr. Robert Philip Marler is currently working in an administrative role for the Longstreet Clinic in Gainesville. 

    Paperwork filed in state court earlier this month, indicates seven accusers now coming forward with graphic explanations of how Marler abruptly and inappropriately touched them during exams.

    In a statement to Channel 2 Action News the Longstreet Clinic said it “has no record of any complaint or accusation of this nature from a patient with regard to Dr. Marler from June 2014, and we are not aware of any details of the accusation being made.”

    Marler is currently awaiting a grand jury indictment. The state plans to present evidence in upcoming, pre-trial hearings.

