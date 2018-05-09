ATLANTA - Former Atlanta Mayor and U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young is expected to be admitted into Emory University Hospital this afternoon after falling ill at an event this weekend in Nashville.
The 86-year-old civil rights legend and politician spent three days at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
CB Hackworth, communications director for the Andrew Young Foundation, would not confirm Young’s condition, other than to say he will be consulting with his personal physicians at Emory.
Young was the keynote speaker for Fisk University’s baccalaureate service on Sunday.
“His family appreciates all the good wishes, but is hoping he can rest and have a little privacy until he’s well,” Hackworth said.
Young was the United States Ambassador to the United Nations from 1977 until 1979 and the mayor of Atlanta from 1982 until 1990.
This article was written by Ernie Suggs, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Follow MyAjc.com for more updates. Political columnist Jim Galloway contributed to this story.
