Georgia DNR announces new ‘slow no wake zone’ at Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources announced the introduction of a new no wake zone at Lake Lanier.

According to the DNR’s Law Enforcement Division, the new “slow no wake zone” is in effect near Clark’s Bridge on Lake Sidney Lanier, in Hall County.

The new slow no wake zone is a safety effort for boaters and shoreline visitors.

DNR said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had put in new signage and buoys, with the slow no wake zone effective immediately.

Now, boaters are encouraged to be alert and follow posted signage, with DNR reminding them that all state and federal laws and regulations for operating a vessel, shoreline safety and dock use will still be enforced.

