Gainesville school board approves contract extension for superintendent through June 2028

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Gainesville Board of Education approved an extension on the superintendent’s employment contract through June 2028.

Under the new agreement, signed Monday, Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Williams will continue to serve the district through June 30, 2026.

As part of the agreement and extension, Williams’ salary will be $260,000 per year and will receive a 3.5% increase upon annual evaluations, if they prove satisfactory.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The contract says additional salary or benefit increase can be negotiated by or with the school board based on district revenue and superintendent performance.

The board will also pay for or reimburse Williams’ travel expenses, including lodging and meals, when he travels outside of Hall County’s limits in addition to a $500 per month travel allowance.

In addition to travel expenses, the board must pay for any professional membership dues for the superintendent, and a list of those organizations must be provided yearly.

Williams also gets a $10,000 per year contribution by the board to a retirement plan of his choice and health benefits for himself and family members.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group