Pill capsule company expanding with Atlanta facility, $200 million investment

ATLANTA — ACG has announced a $200 million investment to establish its first empty-capsule manufacturing operations in the United States, with a facility in Atlanta, Georgia, expected to create over 200 jobs and begin operations in early 2027.

“ACG has served North America for over 25 years. This facility strengthens our ties with customers across the region—bringing us closer to them, enabling faster lead times, higher-quality service, and a more resilient, de-risked supply chain,” Karan Singh, Managing Director at ACG, said in a statement.

The company said the investment will be phased, with an initial $100 million to fund a state-of-the-art hard-shell capsule facility, followed by a second phase to expand capacity and capabilities.

ACG aims to strengthen its ties with North American customers by enabling faster lead times and higher-quality service.

ACG will establish dedicated facilities to manufacture both gelatin and vegetarian hard-shell capsules, adhering to the highest global standards of quality, safety, and regulatory compliance.

This initiative is part of ACG’s Make it Better commitment, complementing its existing U.S. ecosystem.

“Atlanta is the right location to execute at scale,” Selwyn Noronha, CEO, ACG Capsules, said. “Georgia and the City of Atlanta offer a pro-business environment, a strong talent pipeline, world-class connectivity, and reliable infrastructure.”

The company’s North American headquarters are located in Piscataway, N.J., with manufacturing operations in Chadds Ford, Pa., and several warehouses across the United States, supported by nationwide sales and service teams.

ACG’s recent facility builds in Aurangabad, Thailand, and expansions in Brazil, Croatia, and India demonstrate the company’s operating discipline and readiness to deliver reliable supply for North American customers.

With this investment, ACG said it is set to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and customer service in North America, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and quality in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

