Gainesville man in jail for 10-year-old molestation case

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Ten years after a child was allegedly molested, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said it has a man in custody, charged with child molestation.

Alan Gutierrez, 38 of Gainesville, was arrested by members of the sheriff’s office, accused of child molestation back in 2015.

Deputies said investigators with HCSO started investigating Gutierrez earlier this summer after a female victim disclosed their assault to a relative.

The crime was initially reported on June 28, the sheriff’s office said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

HCSO’s investigation “determined Gutierrez inappropriately touched the victim, who was under the age of 16, while the child was at his residence on Forest Hill Circle.”

The sheriff’s office said the victim and Gutierrez are not related to each other.

Now, Gutierrez is in custody at the Hall County Jail.

Officials said Gutierrez was not awarded bond and faces a single charge of felony child molestation, following his arrest on Sept. 4.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group