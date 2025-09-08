Swedish company announces $9.5 million expansion in Braselton

BRASELTON, Ga. — Nefab has opened a new Southeast Hub in Braselton, Georgia, significantly expanding its production capacity to better serve the region’s cloud, automotive, and healthcare industries.

The new facility, which spans 150,000 square feet, triples Nefab’s capacity and represents a $9.5 million investment.

The company said the expansion is aimed at enhancing regional service and supporting the company’s growth in the Southeast.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This investment reflects both our confidence in the Southeast market and our commitment to building local capacity,” Patric Vestlund, Executive Vice President - Americas, Nefab Group, said in a statement.

The Braselton facility will produce wood and plywood crates, corrugated packaging, and foam cushioning, while also incorporating kitting capabilities to provide comprehensive packaging solutions, the company said.

TRENDING STORIES:

In its first year, Nefab said the facility will add 30 manufacturing jobs to the local workforce, increasing the headcount from 60 to 90, with plans for further hiring as demand grows.

Robert Skinner, Managing Director Southeast, Nefab Group, said Braselton’s strategic location and business connections were important factors in the expansion choice.

The site is designed with sustainability in mind, featuring electric production equipment, vehicle charging stations, and energy-efficient systems to reduce environmental impact and operational costs.

With this new hub, Nefab said it wants to enhance its service capabilities and support its customers’ needs more efficiently, while also contributing to local job growth and sustainability efforts.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group