Gainesville man charged in brutal killing of disabled man, after assaulting 2 other men: Police

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — After following up leads for months on a 2024 murder case, Gainesville police say the suspect committed another crime that led to his arrest.

On Monday, Gainesville officers responded to a call for help in the 700 block of Jesse Jewell Parkway, after a man, later identified as Logan Ryan Plumley, 21, of Gainesville, allegedly pulled a gun on two men.

According to police, earlier that day, the two men had become alleged victims in a road rage incident. Authorities said the men were confronted by Plumley, who was waiting for them at their car.

GPD said Plumley confronted the man and pulled out a gun. Fortunately, the men spotted fiefighters and yelled for help.

Plumley sped away, but not before the victims were able to get his tag number.

While investigators were looking into the gun incident, Plumley became a suspect in the November 2024 death of John Tracy Hill, 64.

Hill, who was wheelchair bound lived down the hall from Plumley in the apartment complex on Green Hunter Lane.

Investigators found Hill dead in his apartment after a welfare check. Police said his family could not get in contact with him after a doctor’s appointment.

GPD said Hill died from sharp force injuries.

Gainesville investigators, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, have been working on the case since last November.

“We will not let up. We will relentlessly pursue those who engage in violent criminal activity until they are held accountable”.

Plumley was arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault.

He was booked into the Hall County Jail.

