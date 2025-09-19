Flowery Branch man faces more than 500 charges for child sexual exploitation

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Flowery Branch man under investigation for possessing child pornography now faces more than 500 charges.

Jason R. Lukos, 29, was arrested in June for 10 felony counts of sexually exploiting a minor.

On Wednesday, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged him with an additional 500 counts of possession of child sexual abuse materials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators got a warrant for Lukos’ cell phone and tablet, which were seized during a search of his home on June 26.

The search by investigators found at least 500 individual images and videos on Lukos’ devices show minors engaged in explicit acts, leading to the new charges.

HCSO said Lukos now faces 510 felony charges and he remains in custody without bond at the Hall County Jail.

Sheriff’s office staff said in a statement that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation helped with the investigation after cybertips came in from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group