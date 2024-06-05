Falcons using giant video board as new tool during offseason workouts

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are incorporating a new piece of technology into their offseason workouts.

Channel 2′s Alison Mastrangelo first noticed the equipment at the start of organized team activities. She learned more about their purpose, where the idea came from and how the players feel using it.

A new season with a new head coach brings new ideas and variations in off season workouts. But this might be the biggest change you can actually see when it comes to Falcons new head coach Raheem Morris. It’s a very large video monitor.

“There’s nothing like going through a walkthrough job through practice. And you look to the right and you can get the player immediate feedback and stuff that you may have missed life. And that immediate feedback is so important,” Morris told Mastrangelo.

The idea came from Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams head coach and Atlanta native. Morris spent three years as the Rams defensive coordinator and he liked it so much he brought the idea with him to Atlanta.

Just like the new coaches, the players are getting adjusted to it too.

“Never had one of those. This is definitely eye opener for me,” cornerback A.J. Terrell said. “Now we got a whole replay. You can go back and you know, see right away, see what you did wrong. So that’s a big addition is.”

For Falcons new quarterback Kirk Cousins, he’s already use to the big video monitors in practice because they had it in Minnesota.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell also came from the Rams coaching tree and incorporated it into his practices, too.

“It took me a while in Minnesota to train my mind to realize I have that resource. You know, I was so used to not having it,” Cousins said. “It’s a great resource. I think what it does just clears up some of the mystery. And then when the defense is having a period during the season, we can go over there and talk through something while we’re waiting to get our reps. So it’s just a way to be efficient with time.”

Right now, the Falcons only have one screen, but Morris hopes to have two screens soon maybe by the start of training camp.

