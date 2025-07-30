Ex-manager charged with embezzling over $500K from Hall County trucking company

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A former operations manager was recently indicted for wire fraud after he allegedly stole half a million dollars from a trucking company.

According to court documents, from May 2018 through May 2024, Dustin Jarrard, 38, of Gainesville, served as an operations manager for Tribe Transportation, a trucking business located in Gainesville.

As the operations manager, Jarrard was able to authorize expense reimbursements on the truck drivers’ behalf. To submit a request, Jarrard would send the company’s accounting department the driver’s name, the reason for the expense, and the amount of the reimbursement.

Court documents revealed that, over three years, the 38-year-old sent fake reimbursement requests to the company. He allegedly requested reimbursement for drivers who were not the truck company’s employees and stole the money for his personal use.

Authorities said he also recruited Tribe Transportation drivers in his plan and submitted fake payment requests for expenses never contracted and layover bonuses that were not earned. Officials said after receiving money that was not owed to them, the drivers transferred some of the money to Jarrard for his personal use.

“This case is a clear example of financial fraud fueled by greed,” said Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

Jarrard was arraigned on Tuesday after he was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 22 for wire fraud.

“Jarrard allegedly stole more than $500,000 that was intended to help truckers on the road,” said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “We will hold accountable those who abuse their positions of trust and embezzle funds for their personal use.”

