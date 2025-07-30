Buford High School cuts the ribbon on new $62 million football stadium

BUFORD, Ga. — The Georgia High School Football season kicks off in a few weeks and one local high school will have a new $62 million stadium to call home this year.

Buford High School officially cut the ribbon on the new Dexter Wood Field at Phillip Beard Stadium this week. It’s named after former education chairman Phillip Beard and former head coach Dexter Wood, who won three state titles.

The stadium can fit up to 10,000 fans and features 1,543 premium seats. There are also 15 suites with catering services offered and a special event room.

In the endzone, fans can look up and see the giant, 44 feet x 82 feet scoreboard.

“I can’t say enough about the support that we receive from our school board and city. Having a chance to play all of our home games in a venue like this is unprecedented in the state of Georgia and most of the nation. We can’t thank them enough for the opportunity to have a home game experience like this,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said.

Buford hosts Milton on Aug. 14 for the first official game at the new stadium.

We'll give you a behind-the-scenes look of the facility, today on Channel 2 Action News.

