Brenau University teams up with four schools to help solve GA teacher shortage

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Brenau University is teaming up with four area schools to help solve the ongoing teacher shortage in Georgia.

Brenau’s Kelly Brock-Simmons says the university’s Tiger-Teach program partners with Buford City Schools, Forsyth County schools, Gainesville City Schools, and Hall County schools.

“It’s critically important that Georgia’s classrooms have high-impact teachers in front of our students,” Brock-Simmons said.

Educators will be able to pursue either an undergraduate or a graduate degree online at Brenau University at negotiated tuition rates.

