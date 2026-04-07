Boat rental companies on Lake Lanier say high gas prices could make them lose money

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Gas prices are concerning business owners who serve crowds on Lake Lanier during the Spring Break season.

“We’ve got at least 100 reservations in the books, and they’re all based on what the gas prices were at the time,” said Tom Stepnowski.

He’s owned Lanier Boat Charter, LLC. for a decade now.

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People pay him to provide tours and parties on his boat on Lake Lanier.

This season, he said gas prices are rising so high, he could lose money. Also, once you’re out on the water, gas prices are even higher at the marina pumps.

“They just charge more because it’s a convenience for the boat to pull up to their dock and get it,” said Stepnowski.

His company is just one of nearly a dozen Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco called Monday. Managers at each one expressed concerns due to gas prices.

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“If prices keep going up, then I’m going to have no choice but to charge a fuel surcharge no top of what people have already paid,” said Stepnowski.

Private boaters said they are filling up on land. Lanier Boat Charter said that is inefficient for the company.

“We’ve gotten creative in how we get gas for the boat,” said Stepnowski. “We have to continue to be creative and think about how we shorten our time tooling around and high tail it to an island and hang out at an island for a while.”

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