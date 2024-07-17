19-year-old drives SUV into metro Atlanta apartment, 8-year-old airlifted to hospital

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are investigating a hit-and-run that left an eight-year-old seriously injured.
It happened Monday at Lenox Park Apartments.
According to Gainesville police, Erickson Mondesir, 19, unintentionally drove his SUV into an apartment, seriously injuring an 8-year-old child.
The child was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta with serious injuries.
Instead of Mondesir helping the child, he ran away, police said.
Mondesir was caught a short time later and booked into the Hall County Jail.
He is charged with hit and run and serious injury by a motor vehicle.
Officials did not say whether the child was in the vehicle or the apartment. The child’s identity was not released.
