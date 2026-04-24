Man killed after shooting at police on I-575 ramp identified

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man shot and killed by police in Woodstock on Wednesday.

The GBI says police pulled over Jeffrey Parker, 64, of Canton just after 6:30 p.m. on Interstate 575 northbound. After initially speaking with officers, the GBI says he became uncooperative and sped off.

Officers stopped Parker just one exit on the exit ramp to Towne Lake Parkway. That’s when they say Parker started firing at the officer, who fired back.

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Parker was shot and pronounced dead. The officer received non-life-threatening injuries.

The exit ramp was shut down for hours on Wednesday night.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with a witness on Thursday who said he was going the opposite direction and saw all the commotion.

Dom Walker said he got stuck in the traffic jam created by police’s hours-long investigation.

Parker’s body is being taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

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