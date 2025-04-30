19-year-old charged for deadly Gainesville crash, hindering investigation

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A 19-year-old from Gainesville was charged with killing his passenger while driving recklessly and crashing on Aviation Boulevard.

The deadly crash happened on April 24. Gainesville police said Jose Ruben Acosta Turcios was driving his Infiniti G37 at a high speed when he lost control and hit multiple fixed objects, flipping his car.

His passenger, Paquito Turcios Galvez, 35, died.

According to police, Turcios “willfully hindered the investigation by fabricating information surrounding the details of the crash.”

The teenager was charged with homicide by vehicle, obstruction, reckless driving, racing, failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Jail records show he was arrested on Tuesday and was given a $3,670 bond.

