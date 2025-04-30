Decatur Schools Board of Education unanimously votes to reinstate DEI policies

DECATUR, Ga. — The City Schools of Decatur Board of Education unanimously voted to restore all Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion policies with no conditions.

They held a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss reinstating those policies.

It came after preliminary injunctions were issued by three federal courts on Friday halting the enforcement of certain Executive Orders and regulations related to DEI policies.

The policies were rescinded move was made amid the threat of losing federal funding as President Donald Trump pushed the termination of DEI, and targeted the U.S. Department of Education.

At a meeting a couple of weeks ago, an angry mother yelled out during a portion of the presentation that the chair was “a coward.” She refused to leave, so four Decatur police officers picked her up and carried her out of the meeting.

As the police reached the door to the room to exit, the mother yelled out, “I am not resisting, and this is what fascists do!”

