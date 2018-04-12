Wrestling coach resigns after admitting inappropriate behavior in classroom, officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A high school wrestling coach has resigned after someone sent images of him engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior by himself in his classroom.
School officials say the person who sent the images was trying to blackmail the coach.
The incident report from the school says no students were in the classroom at the time of the incident.
The incident report from the school says no students were in the classroom at the time of the incident.
