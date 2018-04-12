  • Wrestling coach resigns after admitting inappropriate behavior in classroom, officials say

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A high school wrestling coach has resigned after someone sent images of him engaging in inappropriate sexual behavior by himself in his classroom. 

    School officials say the person who sent the images was trying to blackmail the coach.

    The incident report from the school says no students were in the classroom at the time of the incident.

    We’re speaking with the school district and parents about the incident, on Channel 2 Action News at 5:14 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wrestling coach resigns after admitting inappropriate behavior in…

  • Headline Goes Here

    ICE orders Gwinnett father with medically fragile daughter to leave country

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gwinnett County leaders once again considering trains as option to help…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman fed up with people driving into her house

  • Headline Goes Here

    $2M worth of meth hidden inside Disney figurines (PHOTOS)