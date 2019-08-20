0 Would-be victim shoots at home invasion suspects in Gwinnett County

GWINETT COUNTY, Ga. - Two home invasion suspects are in custody, and one is in the hospital.

Police say the victim shot the suspect.

One suspect was arrested at the scene. The other showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Crime scene investigators and detectives worked all Tuesday morning at the apartment complex in the 3000 block of Terrace Court in Norcross.

Police said the call came in around 3:45 a.m. as an attempted home invasion at the Fields at Peachtree Corners Apartments.

The would-be victim fired at two suspects and knows he hit one of them. That suspect got away and ran, until three hours, later when police tracked him down at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta.

Gwinnett police will only say they think the robbery and shooting are drug-related and we did see narcotics officers on the scene.

One neighbor says he's complained of drug activity in the area and wants to see more security and police presence.

"We want to have people come in and out of this complex and know it's a trusted complex and we're keeping the bad guys out," neighbor Faron Brinkley said.

A neighbor on the lower level was home with six kids, who all are okay.

