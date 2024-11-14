Women arrested for kidnapping, assaulting DFCS employee at Gwinnett trampoline park

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police arrested two women after they were accused of punching a Division of Family & Children Services employee during a court-mandated visitation.

On Nov. 8, officers responded to Sugarloaf Mills Mall after a DFCS employee called to report a kidnapping of two children at a trampoline park.

An investigation determined that a woman, identified as Starlita Moore, punched the DFCS employee in the face and grabbed her two children before leaving.

Moore’s daughter, Teisha Schulters, was also there and got her siblings in their car.

The DFCS employee told police she was at the trampoline park so that Moore could do her court-mandated visitation with her two young children.

Both Moore and Schulters were arrested after their car was spotted by Alabama State Patrol trooper who conducted a traffic stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Moore was charged with two counts of kidnapping, interstate interference with custody, battery, simple battery, and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree. Schulters was charged with two counts of kidnapping and interstate interference with custody.

The two children were placed in DFCS custody.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to call 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group