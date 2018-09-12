0 Woman left terrified after she says man pointed gun at her during road rage incident

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Anyone driving through Gwinnett County during rush hour knows traffic can be a nightmare.

One woman's nightmare turned into a terrifying reality when she said a driver she first spotted on I-85 became so upset, he threatened her on her way home.

“Road rage is so prevalent, I’m glad my kids weren't in the car,” Lauren Ferguson said.

Ferguson said she is used to traffic in Gwinnett County, but she is not used to seeing a gun pointed directly at her.

She told Channel 2 Action News a driver who passed her on a highway first rolled his window down and looked directly at her.

“While he was cutting me off, he held up a gun and just started screaming,” Ferguson said.

It happened Sunday night around 5 p.m. on Highway 316 and Hi-Hope Road.

She said when she first spotted the other driver nearly 15 miles away, she didn't think too much of it.

“The whole way he just rode my bumper,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said her husband was in the car with her when she saw the man again, this time pointing a handgun at her.

“It's a different reaction than anything I’ve felt. I just knew I wanted to stop,” she said.

She took a picture of the suspect's Lincoln Town Car before she said he drove away.

She said she shared the picture with police and filed a report.

Ferguson said she's much more mindful of the type of drivers who get close to her.

“You try to let people in the road, you try to be polite, but when traffic is stopping and someone is crazy, you can’t fix crazy,” Ferguson said.

The victim told police that the license plate was a plate out of Fulton County.

She said the driver was in his mid-30s and the gun was painted in camouflage.

