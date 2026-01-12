Gwinnett County

Warming centers to open in Gwinnett County ahead of cold snap

By WSBTV.com News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officials are opening warming centers to help those who need to get out of the cold weather Monday night.

Warming centers will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday because the overnight temperature will be lower than 35 degrees, the county said.

Residents who visit the centers can warm up, get a meal and rest out of the elements.

Gwinnett County is also seeking to hire warming center station attendants. They must be available to work overnight from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. when stations are activated. Hourly pay is $18. Learn more and apply at GwinnettCounty.com/WarmingStationsJob.

The following stations will be activated in Gwinnett:

  • Buford: Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave. Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or Bus route 50, stop 5047
  • Duluth: Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road. Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108.
  • Norcross: Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd. Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906.
  • Snellville: Gwinnett Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road, 3025 Bethany Church Road. Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023, Snellville microtransit.
  • Lawrenceville: Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St. Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337, Lawrenceville microtransit.

Visit RideGwinnett.com for real-time bus tracking and microtransit information.

