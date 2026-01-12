Warming centers to open in Gwinnett County ahead of cold snap

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County officials are opening warming centers to help those who need to get out of the cold weather Monday night.

Warming centers will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday because the overnight temperature will be lower than 35 degrees, the county said.

Residents who visit the centers can warm up, get a meal and rest out of the elements.

Gwinnett County is also seeking to hire warming center station attendants. They must be available to work overnight from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. when stations are activated. Hourly pay is $18. Learn more and apply at GwinnettCounty.com/WarmingStationsJob.

The following stations will be activated in Gwinnett:

Buford: Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave. Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or Bus route 50, stop 5047

Buford Senior Center, 2755 Sawnee Ave. Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or Bus route 50, stop 5047 Duluth: Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road. Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108.

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road. Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108. Norcross: Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd. Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906.

Best Friend Park Gym, 6224 Jimmy Carter Blvd. Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906. Snellville: Gwinnett Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road, 3025 Bethany Church Road. Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023, Snellville microtransit.

Gwinnett Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road, 3025 Bethany Church Road. Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023, Snellville microtransit. Lawrenceville: Lawrenceville Senior Center, 225 Benson St. Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337, Lawrenceville microtransit.

Visit RideGwinnett.com for real-time bus tracking and microtransit information.

