Temperatures crashing with blast of cold air on our way this week

ATLANTA — Winter returns to north Georgia as we head into the middle of January. It will be a change from the warm start we’ve seen so far.

If the month ended today, our average temperature of 56 degrees would be the third warmest January in Atlanta, just behind 2005 and 2023.

But get ready now for the temperatures to plunge.

Tuesday will be milder before the coldest air of the season will come rushing into north Georgia for the second half of the week.

By Thursday, afternoon highs will only be in the 30s and it will feel even colder with low wind chills and gusty winds. An even colder shot of air is likely by the weekend.

There is a chance for light rain showers Wednesday afternoon.

But what about snow flurries and showers? As the cold air rushes in, enough moisture will linger behind for a few scattered snow showers, especially in the mountains.

