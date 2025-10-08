Vote on crematory, funeral home regulations postponed in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has postponed a vote on regulations concerning crematories and funeral homes, following public concern over health risks, traffic, and property value decline.

Residents, along with the community group Centerville Highway Corridor, rallied against the proposal in September, leading to the decision to delay the vote. The council plans to revisit the topic during its meeting on October 28.

In response to the growing public concern, the commissioners voted on September 18, 2025, to enact a 45-day moratorium on new crematory applications while the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) undergoes public review.

Proposed changes to the UDO include reinstating the Special Use Permit process for crematories and applying environmental and health standards to pet crematoriums. Additionally, a 1,000-foot buffer between funeral homes and nearby residences is being considered.

“These are positive steps,” said Isaac Coleman, spokesperson for Centerville Highway Corridor, LLC. “But they need public support to become permanent.”

