Residents protest proposed crematorium and funeral home in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Residents of a Gwinnett County neighborhood gathered in protest on Saturday afternoon against a proposed crematorium and funeral home along Centerville Highway.

The demonstrators, led by Isaac Coleman, argue that the emissions from the crematorium could pose health risks to the community, despite assurances from the state that they do not.

“The main thing is, we just don’t want it here,” said Coleman.

The Georgia Department of Public Health has addressed concerns about crematorium emissions in a 2020 fact sheet, noting that while crematories do release substances like dioxins and mercury vapor, these are emitted in such small amounts that they do not pose a significant risk to public health.

Despite these assurances, Coleman and other residents are dissatisfied with how Gwinnett County is handling the application for the crematorium. They have decided to take legal action to prevent the development from proceeding.

Coleman mentioned that the protesters include people from the surrounding community and churches, all united in their opposition to the proposed development.

A court date has been set for October, where the residents will challenge the county zoning board’s decision.

The county recently put a temporary moratorium on issuing any new licenses for crematoriums until public hearings can be held.

