Gwinnett Co. places moratorium on certain businesses like crematoriums, emissions inspections

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County commissioners have put a temporary moratorium on issuing permits for four types of businesses until at least Oct. 31, so public hearings can be held.

County commissioners voted on Tuesday to delay issuing permits for crematories, emissions inspections businesses, fleet maintenance businesses, and landscaping supply businesses.

“This is a temporary moratorium, and this temporary moratorium would allow sufficient time for public hearings to be completed before both the planning commission and then before you as well in October as required by the Unified Development Ordinance and the state zoning procedures law,” County Attorney Mike Ludwiczak said at the meeting.

If the county’s planning commission and board of commissioners approve proposed amendments to Gwinnett County’s Unified Development Ordinance, which are expected to be presented next month, the moratorium could be lifted earlier than Oct. 31.

