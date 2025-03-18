VIDEO: Suspected DUI driver slams head-on into car along busy Duluth road

DULUTH, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department is offering a crash course in what not to do while traveling on the road.

Recently, Duluth officers were called to a crash on Pleasant Hill Road and North Berkeley Lake Road. According to police, the driver ran a red light, crashing head-on with another car.

The driver, whose age and identity were not released was rushed to the hospital and suffered a broken leg.

The driver told police, he drank three beers before getting behind the wheel.

According to the DPD, video footage showed the driver not trying to stop at the light and driving erratically before the crash.

He was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless driving, failure to obey a traffic control device, and too fast for conditions.

Duluth police said all those charges could have been avoided by making a simple choice: don’t drink and drive.

The other driver walked away with minor injuries, police said.

“But next time, the outcome could be much worse. If you’ve been drinking, call a ride, not a tow truck,” the department said.

