Metro Atlanta man charged after missing 16-year-old girl found at hotel

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Stockbridge man was arrested in connection to a sex trafficking investigation.

According to officials, a 16-year-old girl was reported missing in Gwinnett County. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was found at an extended hotel in Union City with 22-year-old Unique Patterson of Stockbridge.

Authorities said at the time of her recovery, there were ads on adult websites advertising commercial sex dating back to January of this year.

The FCSO said the teen was medically cleared at a local hospital and put into the care of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.

“I want to be clear, the exploitation of minors will not be tolerated,” says Sheriff Pat Labat. “I want to commend our investigators working with other local, state, and federal partners to protect the innocent and bring those who prey on vulnerable populations to justice.”

Patterson was arrested and transported to the Fulton County Jail. He’s charged with interference with custody.

The investigation is ongoing with more charges expected.

