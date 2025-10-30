Video shows break-in that forced Gwinnett County lounge to close

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dreamz Restaurant and Lounge will close for good after this Halloween weekend, following a break-in that cost more than just cash and damages, according to the owner.

“As of right now, we are preparing to shut down,” the owner, Dream, said.

Surveillance video captured five people smashing through the back door just after 5 a.m. on Oct. 8 at the Gwinnett County business. The video shows suspects using a sledgehammer to try and break into a floor safe.

Dream says several employees quit after the break-in because they feared for their safety at the location near Duluth.

“Made a lot of employees feel unsafe made a lot of the community question is it a safe place to be,” Dream said.

The business has operated for three years with security during business hours.

“We’ve been here three years now. We have never had an incident here,” Dream said.

The suspects destroyed three cameras and motion sensors in addition to damaging the door and safe. Dream says they took between $1,000 and $1,200 in cash during the break-in.

Gwinnett County police have not announced any arrests, but Dream hopes the video leads to the arrests of all the suspects involved.

The lounge will operate through this weekend before shutting down, according to the owner.

Dream says he and his mother, who is a partner in the family business, are now looking to regroup and figure out their next steps.

“I pray that no other business big or small has to go through this type of incident,” he said.

