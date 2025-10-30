Father called by son’s girlfriend to help with argument kills him, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — A father has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of his son at a Buckhead apartment complex.

Atlanta Police said the victim’s girlfriend called Durante Tolliver, the accused, to help break up an argument overnight at 55 Pharr Apartments.

Police identified the victim as Durante Schofield, 32.

Officers said they were speaking with the girlfriend when they heard gunfire and found the victim shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tolliver faces additional charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The investigation remains active.

Neighbors at the apartment complex were stunned by the news of the arrest.

“I don’t really know them personally. I just heard the argument, fighting,” John, a neighbor, told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden.

Residents said it was not the first time police have been called to the complex.

“I will say there was an officer out here before. They said they got a call about noise,” one neighbor said.

