VIDEO: Driver steals as many guns as he can after driving car through gun store

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Loganville police are looking for a bold thief who drove a car into a local gun shop.
Surveillance video obtained by Channel 2's Christian Jennings shows the car plowing through the front of the store around 5 a.m. Friday and then the driver hopping out and stealing as many guns as he can.
What investigators say the man did just hours before the burglary, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
WATCH: Loganville Police are looking for the thieves that smashed a car into X3 Firearms this morning, stole guns, then left in a silver Crown Vic— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) April 20, 2019
Story at 11 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/UiVFOeceup
