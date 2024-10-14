Victim, suspect identified in shooting outside Gwinnett hotel

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another behind bars.

On Friday, Gwinnett County officers were called 4350 Stone Mountain Highway regarding a shooting. The address appears to be the Budgetel Inns and Suites Lilburn.

A 911 caller told authorities a shooting happened near the back parking lot of the hotel.

When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as Victor Ricks, 60, of Snellville, suffering from a gunshot wound. Ricks was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police arrested Hugh Forman, 57, of Lawrenceville, in connection to the crime.

Forman is charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and cruelty to children in the first degree.

While details surrounding the case are confidential, GCPD said the two men knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

