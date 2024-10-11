Homicide investigation underway at Gwinnett hotel

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a homicide at a hotel on Friday afternoon.
Officers are at the Budgetel Inns and Suites on Stone Mountain Highway investigating what they say appears to be a shooting.
Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson is headed to the scene and is working to learn more.
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unclear at this time.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Customer shot to death in front of Gwinnett gas station, officers search for shooter
- GA native dies after being swept away in NC during Hurricane Helene
- Atlanta Pride Weekend: What to know about festival, parade, why it’s in October
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group