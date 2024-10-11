Homicide investigation underway at Gwinnett hotel

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett police are investigating a homicide at a hotel on Friday afternoon.

Officers are at the Budgetel Inns and Suites on Stone Mountain Highway investigating what they say appears to be a shooting.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson is headed to the scene and is working to learn more.

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are unclear at this time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Environmental advocates push for more efforts to reduce lead contamination in schools

©2024 Cox Media Group