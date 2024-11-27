Teenager arrested for murder of 16-year-old boy at Gwinnett apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage boy has been charged with shooting and killing another teenager earlier this month.

Police say Jason Joel Ortiz, 17, was arrested and charged with the murder of 16-year-old Jose Yahir Batz.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Batz was shot and killed at the Huntington Ridge apartments on Windsor Woods Lane off of Buford Highway on Nov. 8.

Police told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson that they believe there was a transaction before the shooting that ended in gunfire. Batz was found with a large pile of money next to him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Ortiz is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies.

Investigators say anyone with information that could assist them should call 770-513-5300.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group