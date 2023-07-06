Suspect starts fire as ICE agents arrest him, leaving 20 people displaced in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — According to Gwinnett County fire officials, 20 people lost their homes after an apartment fire on Thursday morning.

Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE, told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that the fire started just before 7 a.m. as immigration officials were trying to arrest Armando Carrillo-Diaz, who is a citizen and native of Mexico.

ICE officials said officers were executing a federal arrest warrant for Diaz who was wanted for assault, resisting arrest of a federal agent, and illegal reentry after being removed from the United States.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers entered the apartment, Diaz started a fire inside the residence and brandished a knife. Officers said before they could disarm Diaz, he stabbed himself.

Jose Luis showed Johnson the bruises on his arm that he said he got coming down from the top story with his daughter, who injured her back.

“This part here, but the important thing was to rescue her,” he said.

NewsChopper 2 captured video from above at the Elliot Apartments on Graves Road in Norcross.

“We lost everything there, if anyone could help us it would be much better,” Luis told Channel 2 Action News.

Channel 2 Action News was on the scene Thursday morning as families were going inside their homes to save what they could.

TRENDING STORIES:

Firefighters said they’re doing what they can to help those who all of a sudden need to start over.

“We are working with the apartment management to make sure they have places to stay,” Jessica Joiner with Gwinnett County Fire said.

Diaz was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News Diaz has prior convictions for DUI, simple battery, and violation probation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

UGA sells lakeside property, raises almost $20M for School of Forestry and Natural Resources

©2022 Cox Media Group