Students mourn loss of beloved classmate killed in Gwinnett County crash

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Students are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old classmate who died after several cars crashed in Gwinnett County.
Police said the girl was killed while waiting to turn out of an apartment complex on McGinnis Ferry Road in Suwanee. Friends identified the victim as Samarah Masai.
"Samarah is one of my best friends," said Christian Mason. "Every class we had together, she wouldn't make me stop laughing."
Mason had classes with Masai and knew her for years. He came to the crash scene to bring ger favorite snack and pray.
"That was my partner right there. It's just sad to see her go," he said.
Suwanee police said that around 1 p.m. Sunday a driver of a red pickup truck lost control and slammed into the 16-year-old's SUV, killing her instantly.
Friends told Washington that Masai was a junior at Peachtree Ridge High School. The principal sent a letter to parents that read, in part:
"The loss of such a young, promising life is sure to raise many emotions and our students may need support during this time."
Police have not said what caused the pickup truck driver to lose control and whether he will face any charges. Peachtree Ridge will have grief counselors on hand this week.
